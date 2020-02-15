<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun made his first start for Wigan Athletic in their 2-2 away draw against Cardiff City in Saturday’s Championship game.

It was Balogun’s second game for Wigan since joining them on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day transfer.

Balogun saw action for 90 minutes in the colours of struggling Wigan.





Kieffer Moore opened scoring for Wigan in the 5th minute but just three minutes later Josh Murphy equalised for Cardiff.

On the stroke of half-time Moore for his second goal when he converted from the penalty spot.

But 10 minutes into the second half an own goal by Kal Naismith drew Cardiff levelled.

The draw saw Wigan remain in the relegation zone in 22 position on 31 points in the 24-team league table.