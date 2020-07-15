



Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun was in action for Wigan Athletic and helped the team to record win over Hull City at the DW stadium.

Balogun returned to the starting line up and inspired the team to a comprehensive 8 – 0 win over their visitors on Tuesday.

Balogun who has struggled with tight injury in the past few weeks was the commander in the defense for the Latics before he was substituted 12 minutes from time.

The win is Wigan’s best performance of the season and it was their biggest league victory since the campaign started.

The result is also the best home result from a championship team since Manchester City pummeled Huddersfield 10 – 1in November 1987.

Wigan is also the first side in the English top four tiers to scored 7+ goals in one half of football since Watford v Blackpool also in the Championship in January 2015.





The arrival of Balogun in January has helped revive the fortune of the club and has helped them climbed up the table from the relegation zone.

With Balogun, Wigan has kept seven clean sheets and remain unbeaten, They have also moved from relegation zone to 13th position on the table with 57 points.

Wigan’s manager Paul Cook said after the game that Balogun and other players deserve huge credit for their performance.

“Of course I’m delighted but I’ve also got sympathy for Grant and Hull. It’s great for us to win as we have, but management is tough at the minute and I’ve got a few feelings for them because it’s very tough to be on (the end of) a scoreline like that.

“The players deserve so much credit but there is two big games to go. We’re climbing a mountain but we’re not at the top. We’re very proud of our supporters and the town, to raise the money and give us the support they have, and I think tonight we’ve gone a long way towards repaying that.