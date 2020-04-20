<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has reacted to West Ham and Everton interest, according to TMW.

Th-23-year-old Nigeria international joined Torino on a permanent deal last summer after he impressed during his loan stint with the Italian side from Stamford Bridge.

But TMW says Aina has welcomed fresh interest from the Premier League about next season with West Ham and Everton are both interested in bringing former Chelsea star back to England.





And Aina is warming to the option as it will mean being closer to his family who lives in London but Torino president Urbano Cairo making clear how much they value him.

Aina has continued to impress in Italy and made 25 appearances for Torino this season before the campaign was suspended due to Coronavirus outbreak.