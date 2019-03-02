



Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun has resumed training for Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 30-year-old suffered a shoulder injury picked in training three weeks ago and, according to manager Chris Hughton, will miss out on a fourth consecutive match when the Seagulls host Huddersfield Town in a Premier League clash at the American Express Community Stadium on Saturday.

The Nigeria international was last in action on February 6 in his side’s 3-1 FA Cup win over West Bromwich Albion.

Bologun uploaded pictures of himself in a separate training session on his social media handles on Thursday with the message, “Still alive smiling as usual.

Speaking earlier at his pre-match press conference, Hughton revealed that playmaker Pascal Gross has joined the Nigeria international on the Seagulls’ treatment table.

“Pascal Gross will miss the game this weekend. He felt his hamstring, the good news is it’s not as bad as we first thought, but the game comes too soon. Balogun is still out but everybody else is fit and available.”

Balogun’s fitness will however be a major concern ahead of the Super Eagles first two international matches of 2019 against Seychelles and Egypt.