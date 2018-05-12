Former Super Eagles centre-back, Kunle Odunlami, has rejoined Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Sunshine Stars for the rest of the season.

Odunlami joined the Owena Waves after severing ties with Sudanese club, Al Merreikh.

The 28-year-old who was part of Nigeria squad to the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in South Africa where he was named in the team of the tournament, left Sunshine Stars for a stint with Al Merreikh in 2016 ending his three- year stay at the club.

The Akure club has also announced that their former striker, Ajiboye Otegbeye, is back in their fold and the signing of former Rivers United Ghanaian forward, Godbless Asamoah.

“Now lets update you with our midseason transfer dealings; We have a deal in place for the return of @OtegbeyeAjibol8. The GoalKing👑is Back!,” reads a tweet on the club’s Twitter handle on Saturday.

“Also Kunle Odunlami is returning for a second spell with us and we have agreed a deal with Ghanian striker, Godbless Asamoah as well.”

Sunshine Stars occupy 19th position in the table and will take on Heartland in a match 21 encounter at home on Sunday.