Paderborn left back Jamilu Collins is looking forward to a great start with the Super Eagles squad after been called up for this Saturday’s 2019 African Cup of Nations.

Collins is one of the four uncapped players called up by coach Gernot Rohr to the Super Eagles for the game.

Others players are Semi Ajayi, Samuel Kalu and Kelechi Nwakali.

“I’m happy with the invitation and I am focused on the game just like my other teammates going for the game are as well,” he said.

“We need to win in Seychelles to boost our chances of qualifying for the tournament in Cameroon.”

Collins who is expected to compete with Bryan Idowu for the left back role has made six appearances in all competitions for Paderborn in the German Bundesliga 2 this season.