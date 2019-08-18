<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles defender Jamilu Collins Bundesliga debut with Paderborn in the 3-2 defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday at BayArena.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international who has been with the Benteler-Arena outfit since 2017, played a key role to aid his side’s return to the German top-flight last season and he was a substitute in their DFB Pokal win last weekend, coming on off the bench in extra-time and scoring in the shoot-out.

Collins was thrown straight into the Bundesliga opener at the BayArena as Paderborn played their first top-flight game in four years but Leon Bailey to open the scoring for Bayer Leverkusen in the 10th minute of the encounter.

Sven Michel levelled for the newly-promoted side five minutes later while Kai Havertz restored the lead to the Werkself in the 19th minute but Paderborn responded in the 25th minute, to go into the half on level terms.

Leverkusen’s winner came in the 69th minute with a well-worked ball for Kevin Volland to tap in.

Collins featured for the duration of the game but the left-back will be hopping Paderborn will hope to bounce back from the setback when they take on Freiburg in their next league game on August 24.