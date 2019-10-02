Benfica have ruled out Tyronne Ebuehi for tonight’s UEFA Championship League fixture against Zenit Saint Petersburg at the Gazprom Arena.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Nigeria defender who returned to action in pre-season after a season-long injury

He’s been out with a thigh injury, missing nine of Benfica’s matches in all competitions thus far,” the club announced.

The right-back, 23, was also not listed on matchday one against RB Leipzig.

