Maduka Okoye has expressed delight after making his Super Eagles debut during the high profile friendly between Nigeria and Brazil which ended 1-1 inside the National Stadium in Singapore at the weekend.

Interestingly, it took a nasty knee injury from first choice Francis Uzoho in the 63rd minute, when the Omonia of Cyprus star landed awkwardly as he contested for a ball inside his penalty area.

The 20-year-old immediately felt a sharp pain in his knee and the referee signalled for the medical team who stretched him off and without any hesitation, Coach Gernot Rohr introduced Fortuna Düsseldorf II goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye with the game already at 1-1.

Okoye, who was also eligible to play for Germany courtesy of his mother, braved the odds in front of fans inside the 55,000 capacity stadium and Brazil superstars to keep a clean sheet for the remainder of the match which eventually ended 1-1.

“Glad to have made my debut for Nigeria,” the 20-year-old tweeted. “It’s a dream come true playing for my beloved country. Now, it’s time to work even harder!” He used the opportunity to thank fans for their support while sending his prayers to the injured Uzoho, he wrote: “Wishing my brother Uzoho a speedy recovery. Thank you Nigeria!”

Okoye will hope to make his competitive debut when Nigeria begin her 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification campaign in Group L on November 11 against Benin Republic.