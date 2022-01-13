Football

Super Eagles continue preparation for Sudan clash

January 13, 2022
Ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan on Saturday, Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has revealed that the team will take each game like a cup final.

The Super Eagles are due to train today at the VSTS-ANNEX, Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua, as they continue preparations ahead of Saturday’s Group D clash against Sudan.

The session which is scheduled for 5 pm will be open to the media for just the first 15 minutes.

Members of the media will have no access to the players and officials.

The Super Eagles had a recovery session at the same venue on Wednesday morning following their 1-0 win against Egypt.

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo trained separately to his teammates after picking a knock against Egypt.

The team is expected to have their final training before the game on Friday.

Nigeria top Group D with three points, while Sudan and Guinea-Bissau have one point each. Egypt are bottom of the group with zero point.

