Super Eagles continue preparation for Sudan clash

The Super Eagles are due to train today at the VSTS-ANNEX, Roumde Adija Stadium, Garoua, as they continue preparations ahead of Saturday’s Group D clash against Sudan.

The session which is scheduled for 5 pm will be open to the media for just the first 15 minutes.

Members of the media will have no access to the players and officials.

The Super Eagles had a recovery session at the same venue on Wednesday morning following their 1-0 win against Egypt.

Leganes defender Kenneth Omeruo trained separately to his teammates after picking a knock against Egypt.

The team is expected to have their final training before the game on Friday.

Nigeria top Group D with three points, while Sudan and Guinea-Bissau have one point each. Egypt are bottom of the group with zero point.