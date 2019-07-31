The day after their exquisite and efficient performance against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa Conquerors of seven-time champions and host nation Egypt) that saw them reach the semi-finals of AFCON 2019, the Super Eagles received pledges of more dollar rain from two of Africa’s richest businessmen.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been drawn bye for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers which was conducted in Cairo.

The Eagles will open their campaign from the second round.

The draw for the first round of African qualifiers will be played over two legs in September.

14 winners from the first round will join the 26 top ranked teams which includes Nigeria in the second round and will be split into 10 groups of four.

