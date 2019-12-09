<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Super Eagles coach and captain Austin Eguavoen has said that the only problem he has with the Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr is neglecting the home-based players by not inviting them to the national team.

Speaking, Eguavoen admitted that the Franco-German tactician has done well, but was quick to add that extending an invitation to the home-based players will serve as an encouragement to the players invited while others will up their game hoping to be called up someday.

Eguavoen, however, frowned at the present situation where the Super Eagles are dominated by players who have not played in the Nigerian league saying it is totally wrong and dangerous for the growth of the game.

“I played in Nigerian League, Ike Shorunmu, Late Stephen Keshi, Victor Ikpeba, Garba Lawal, Taribo West, Samson Siasia and host of others, all played in this league before jetting out of the country and joined the Super Eagles.

“I am not saying we can’t get players from abroad to play for us here but turning our back on home-based players is completely very wrong.

“Look at Super Eagles 1994 and 96 squads, from number one to the last person on the list that in these two years all played in this league except Efan Ekoku,” Eguavoen concluded.