Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has slammed Chelsea over Kenneth Omeruo €8 million price tag for his sale this summer.

The 66-year-old German-tactician wants Nigeria international to quit Stamford Bridge after seven years with the Blues as he yet to make a first-team appearance for the Premier League giants.

Omeruo spent last season with La Liga outfit Leganes as the centre-back has an impressive performance during his loan, Estadio Municipal de Butarque by making 28 appearances saw him reclaim his starting berth at the just concluded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations from Leon Balogun.

Rohr said they had a discussion at the 32nd continent tournament in Egypt and agreed the player should not return to Chelsea as hold Sports Extra exclusively: “Kenneth and me agreed that he does not have to go back to Chelsea, he still belongs to Chelsea and they should not ask too much money for him which is the case where they are asking for €8m, that’s too much,”

“He did well in Spain, let him play, they must not ask for so much money, it’s not fair, so, he should continue in Spain, where he had a very good season.”

Omeruo has had loan spells with ADO Den Haag (2012–2013), Middlesbrough (2014–2015), Kasımpasa (2015–2016, 2017–2018), Alanyaspor (2016–2017) and Leganes (2018–2019).