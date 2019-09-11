<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr reacted to the 2-2 scored draw against Ukraine in an international friendly in Dnipro on Tuesday night.

The West Africans tormented the hosts’ defence in the first half and led 2-0 at the break courtesy of debutant, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo and Lille striker Victor Osimhen goals but Andriy Shevchenko led side finally broke the Nigeria resistance in the 78th minute, thanks to Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko’s brilliant finish and Roman Yaremchuk netted a controversial equaliser to draw the hosts level.

The German tactician Rohr Speaking to reporters after the international encounter in Dnipro as he admitted that it was a game of two halves said: ”A wonderful test match. Both opponents demonstrated high-quality football. We won the first half, but Ukraine played at home, so the result is logical,”

”After the break, the opponent did much better. Would I like to be grouped with the Ukrainian team in an official tournament? No.

”This team is on the 25th place in the FIFA ranking, leads in its Euro 2020 qualifying group and, most likely, will advance into the final part of the European Championship.”

Super Eagles next game is a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin in November.