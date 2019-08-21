<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles head coach Berti Vogts has questioned Brazilian midfielder ​Philippe Coutinho’s move to Bayern Munich, saying that he may not be the world star that he used to be.

Coutinho linked up with the Bavarian on a one-year loan deal from Barcelona on Monday.

Bayern Munich also have the option to buy him permanently for €120 million (£110m/$133m).

The 27-year-old will now have a fresh start at the club though Vogts is skeptical that Bayern are getting a player who is worth the hype.

“At first glance, the loan from Coutinho is a great signing for the Bundesliga,” Vogts said in a column on t-online.de.

“But I want to ask a question: Why is a 27-year-old leaving a world club like FC Barcelona? Because he has given up the hope to prevail there.

“Maybe he’s not a world star, but a player who – probably in the new season – would be a substitute for FC Barcelona.”