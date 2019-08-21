Former Super Eagles head coach Berti Vogts has questioned Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho’s move to Bayern Munich, saying that he may not be the world star that he used to be.
Coutinho linked up with the Bavarian on a one-year loan deal from Barcelona on Monday.
Bayern Munich also have the option to buy him permanently for €120 million (£110m/$133m).
The 27-year-old will now have a fresh start at the club though Vogts is skeptical that Bayern are getting a player who is worth the hype.
“At first glance, the loan from Coutinho is a great signing for the Bundesliga,” Vogts said in a column on t-online.de.
“But I want to ask a question: Why is a 27-year-old leaving a world club like FC Barcelona? Because he has given up the hope to prevail there.
“Maybe he’s not a world star, but a player who – probably in the new season – would be a substitute for FC Barcelona.”