Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said that PSG star, Kylian Mbappe, deserved to win the Fifa Best Player award ahead of Lionel Messi of Argentina and Barcelona.

Rohr said that he did not vote for Messi, who eventually won the 2019 Best FIFA Men’s Player award.

Rohr voted for Dutch and Liverpool’s ace defender, Van Dijk Virgil, who made the final shortlist of three players along with Messi and Ronaldo; while his other two choices, Mbappé and Hazard Eden were overlooked.

The German coach argued that he didn’t see any player better than Mbappe in the year under review.

“Yes, I was impressed (with The Best FIFA Awards Gala in Milan),” the 66-year-old Rohr said. “But for me, Mbappe was the best one.”

“Of course, Van Dijk is a fantastic defender and (I picked) Hazard for a great season,” he noted.