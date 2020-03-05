<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Ex-international Mutiu Adepoju on Wednesday lauded the calibre of players invited for the Super Eagles clash with Sierra Leone.

Adepoju said in Abuja in an interview that the players called up are good enough to beat any team.





Newsmen earlier reported that Gernot Rohr, the Super Eagles’ Head Coach, had on Wednesday released a 23-man list of players for the upcoming 2021 AFCON Qualifier against Sierra Leone in Asaba.

‘I think it’s a very good list of players, they are all doing very well in their various clubs,’ he said. ”The lads on the list merit their invitation to the team.