Former assistant coach of Nigeria’s senior men national football team Joe Erico has called on national team coach Gernot Rohr to hand opportunities to new players against Ukraine later today amidst a number of withdrawal due to injury in the Super Eagles list of players invited.

Erico speaking in a chat with newsmen said the friendly encounter against Ukraine will offer the players the opportunity to also showcase themselves especially the newly invited players to also stake a claim for positions in the national team.

“It’s going to serve as an opportunity for them too to showcase their self. It doesn’t matter so much after all it’s just friendly.

It’s an international friendly but must we win by all cost? That is typical of Nigerians, they want to win by all cost. So I don’t see anything difficult in giving those players chance too.”