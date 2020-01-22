<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Embattled Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, has revealed that he underwent a minor tooth surgery in his native country, Germany.

An official of the Nigeria Football Federation told ESPN that the coach missed the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying draw ceremony in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday because he was recovering from dental surgery.

“I am ok now [from the surgery]. I was not been invited for the draw,” the gaffer revealed.

Rohr insisted that he never received an invitation, which has led to suggestions that his contract tiff with the NFF might have been the reason.

Reacting to the draw which paired the Super Eagles with Cape Verde Island, Central African Republic and Liberia in Group C of the series, Rohr said: “I saw the groups.

“There are some very tough groups, when I see Cameroon and Ivory Coast together.





“Our group is also a tough group because Cape Verde is a very good team.

“They have very good players playing in Portugal, some of them in France.

“So it will not be easy to beat this good team of Cape Verde.

“It was not easy against Liberia when we went there for the last match of the president.

“We won it, but it was not easy.”

Nigeria have never before played Central African Republic, one of very few teams in Africa they have never met in a friendly or competition.

Rohr said: “They don’t have anything to lose so that can make them play without fear and be very dangerous.

“It will not be easy.

“We must be very aware, very well prepared to finish first in the group.

“I think we can do it, but we must be in our top level and this group is not easy at all.

“All the teams are difficult top beat and nobody can say it is a good draw.”