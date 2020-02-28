<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has received an offer for his contract renewal from the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

Rohr whose current deal lapses in June has been ‘offered a two-year deal’ to remain as the gaffer of the three time African champions.

It was gathered that the German was offered a reduced monthly salary and bonuses to remain in charge of the Eagles.

It remains to be seen if the 56-year-old coach will consent to the offer.

The Bordeaux legend penned a new deal two years ago when he qualified the Eagles for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.





So far in Rohr’s four-year spell, the Eagles have played 40 matches recorded 23 wins nine defeats and eight draws since his first game at the helm of the team against Tanzania on September 3, 2016.

His team has also scored 61 goals and conceded 34.

But Rohr’s statistics doesn’t seem to impress some of the country’s top sports ministry officials, whom newsmen, want the German gaffer out.

It was also learnt that some of the senior officials of the NFF are happy with Rohr’s achievements in his four years in charge of the national team and want him to remain in charge of the team, which boasts several youthful talents since the arrival of the European.