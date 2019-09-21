<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr will retain Glasgow Rangers forward Joe Aribo for the October 13 international friendly against Brazil in Singapore, but will drop fellow new boys Dennis Bonaventure and Josh Maja for the clash, it was learnt.

The trio made their debuts in the Super Eagles 2-2 stalemate against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena on September 10, but German gaffer Rohr is hoping to bring in old regulars Kenneth Omeruo, Wilfred Ndidi, Henry Onyekuru and others, to fortify his team against the Selecao.

A team official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Rohr will retain Aribo because of his outstanding performance against the Ukrainians. But Maja and Dennis will be dropped because they were not initially named for the squad against Ukraine. They were only called up after the likes of captain Ahmed Musa, Omeruo, Ndidi and Onyekuru couldn’t make the team.

“Rohr also doesn’t want to take chances against a big side like Brazil, he wants to surprise the South Americans and he believes his young team can do it.”