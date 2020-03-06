<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles assistant coach Ike Shorunmu has reacted to the non inclusion of single outfield player from the Nigeria professional football league in the Gernot Rohr’s 24 man squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The Franco-German tactician sparked reactions from the lovers of the Nigerian league followers once again after naming only Heartland goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa and 23 other foreign base players for the match 27 battle with Sierra Leone in Asaba and Freetown respectively.

Rohr’s decisions not to invite enough home based players once again, has led to many calling his commitment to the players in the domestic league in questioning, a believe shared by Ike Shorunmu.





The former Besiktas of Turkey goalkeeper in an interview said Gernot Rohr is demonstrating lack of faith in the domestic league by ignoring the players.

“I don’t know, maybe the coach does not have confidence in our home base professional players anymore,” he said.

“Because he called up 24 players and I don’t know why anyone of our home base based professional is not in the squad, except for Ezenwa, so I don’t know”. Ike Shorunmu said.

The former Nigerian international concluded that the two or three players should have been added to the team, in order to give them a valuable experience for the future.