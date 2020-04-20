<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has confirmed he has received offer of a new contract from the Nigeria Football Federation.

Rohr’s current contract will expire in June and the former Girondis Bordeaux coach is keen to remain on the job.

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick also recently stated that they are willing to keep the German tactician but he must be willing accept all the conditions in the new contract.

“I already discussed with the president about my future since i am at the end of the contract. The contract will end on June 30,” Rohr told a French medium.





“I just received a proposal for an extension. I will also have to look at it.”

Rohr was named Super Eagles head coach in August 2016. He won his first game in charge of the three-time African champions against Tanzania in Uyo.

His Nigeria-led team became the first African side to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a 1–0 win against Zambia.

The German tactician also led the Super Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.