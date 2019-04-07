<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, is very sick and in dire need of support to enable him get medical attention overseas, according to the Grand Patron of ex-Enugu Rangers Players Association, Benson Ejindu.

Chukwu, who as a player, led the Super Eagles to their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil in 1980 needs financial assistance to offset the cost of surgeries and treatments to restore his debilitating health.

The Enugu Rangers legend need the sum of $50,000 for a trip to the United States where he will undergo surgery and all the medical expenses.

Ejindu, who is the Grand Patron of Ex-Enugu Rangers Players Association, both in Nigeria and all over the world, a gofundme account has been opened for Chukwu, and as at the time of this report the sum of $2,450 has been donated to this cause by individuals.

“Former players like the late Kenneth Ilodigwe, Christian Madu, Kelechi Emetole, and others who have passed on could have lived longer, if more hands were on deck to help with their health issues,” Ejindu was quoted on the gofundme page opened for Chukwu.

“I am asking you to join me, this time around, in raising funds for Chairman Chukwu, who is currently in Nigeria receiving treatments for various ailments.”

“Your financial support will help fly him to the United States for better treatment.”

“We are hoping to raise about $50,000 to cover Christian Chukwu’s round trip flight from Nigeria and all the medical expenses. Leftover funds will help set up a health and welfare account for all Ex Rangers.”