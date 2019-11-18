<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has applauded Lesotho’s Crocodiles despite Nigeria’s 4-2 win in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Sunday, November 17, at Maseru.

Gernot Rohr brought on Musa as his first substitution in the 66th minute in place of Nigeria’s second goalscorer Samuel Chukwueze.

Reacting moments after the match, Musa, who is returning from a long injury layoff noted Lesotho’s Crocodiles are a good side and were tough to break down.

”I don’t have much to say, the team played very good, as you can see we came back from a goal down to win, it’s not that easy. We played a very good team today,” the Eagles captain was quoted as saying to journalists during the post-match.

Musa has not started a game for the Eagles since a 1-0 win vs Tunisia in July.

The former Kano Pillars ace, who was a substitute against Lesotho, is 13 games away from reaching a 100-game milestone for Nigeria.