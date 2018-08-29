SC Paderbon 07 defender Jamilu Collins has told SCORENigeria he is excited to get his first-ever call-up to the Super Eagles.

Collins, who trained with the Flying Eagles prior to the 2013 FIFA U20 World Cup in Turkey, is one of four uncapped players named by coach Gernot Rohr for a September 8 2019 AFCON qualifier against Seychelles.

The 24-year-old left back said: “I am really happy, a great feeling, to be invited to play for my beloved country Nigeria.

“I have been hopeful, praying and training hard every day to be called upon one day to represent my country.”

The former Abuja Football College Academy star said he will join the Eagles in Seychelles on September 3 as directed by the NFF.