Enyimba skipper Mfon Udoh has admitted he was a little surprised to be handed a Super Eagles call-up after he returned from a long-term injury layoff.

Udoh is one of four NPFL stars listed for tomorrow’s friendly in Liberia.

“It was something I never anticipated would come my way this quick after my first call-up to (national) camp where I had to be dropped because of injury while in camp,” he said.

“I am delighted to be called once again to serve my dear country.

“I am thankful to God for another opportunity given to me to play in the senior national team.”

The forward is the 2016 CAF Champions League highest goal scorer with nine goals and also currently holds the record for highest number of goals scored in a single NPFL season.

The former Akwa United star is also the first player to score over 35 goals in two consecutive seasons in Nigeria.