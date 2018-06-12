The Super Eagles today looked relaxed and in high spirits for their first training in Essentuki ahead of Saturday’s opening World Cup game against star-studded Croatia.

The training lasted for two hours and it was rounded up with a two-a-side game between what looked like a likely starting XI against Croatia.

Skipper Mikel Obi and Ahmed Musa were on target for the likely starters, while Joel Obi opened scoring for the hopefuls.

The players were relaxed and in very high spirits throughout the two hours of the training which started at 5.30 pm local time.

It was an entertaining evening for the locals, who numbered close to 500 at the smart Essentuki Arena, which was only completed in November.

The team will have a press conference by 10am tomorrow, before they will train twice that day.

The media briefing is for half an hour.

The public and media will be allowed the first 15 minutes of the morning session, but the second training will be behind closed doors.

Nigeria battle Croatia in Kaliningrad Saturday night by 8pm local time to open their World Cup campaign in Russia.