Super Eagles’ new invitee, Cyriel Dessers has been beaten to the Dutch Eredivisie most prolific striker award by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar who plays for Ajax.

Despite leading the Dutch top-tier goals chart with 15 goals along with Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis, the Belgian-Nigerian in a list drawn up by Fox Sports was ranked 10th.

Dessers played a total of 2,312 minutes from 26 games for Heracles Almelo this season, with a goal scored at an average of 154 minutes.

The 25-year-old best minutes-per-goal ratio was in the 2016/2017 campaign when he scored a goal every 117 minutes.





“Dessers: 154 minutes per goal top scorer and number 10 in the list of fastest scoring players in the Eredivisie,” Fox Sport wrote.

“Cyriel Dessers played all 26 games for Heracles Almelo, was taken to the side only once and scored 15 times in 2,312 minutes of play. An average of 154 minutes per goal.

Other players in the order of their positions are Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax), Reza Ghoochannejhad (PEC Zwolle), David Neres (Ajax), Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Myron Boadu (AZ Alkmaar), Bryan Linssen (Vitesse) and Oussama Idrissi (AZ Alkmaar).