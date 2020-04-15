<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Cyriel Dessers is not comfortable with the history that would go with his name as Dutch Eredivisie 2019/2020 top scorer if the season was not completed.

Dessers is the joint top scorer in the league along with Feyenoord’s Steven Berghuis with 15 goals.

Just like most leagues in Europe, the Eredivise has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak and the striker is concerned with the way his name would go down in the history of the league if it is not completed.

“If the competition would stop now, I would be a top scorer, I know. I would be a quiz question forever,” Dessers told Het Nieuwsblad via voetbalprimeur.





“But there would also be an asterisk forever after my name, because the season is not finished. That would be a shame.”

The 25-year-old added that he refused to return to his country of birth, Belgium, during the coronavirus crisis to limit the risk of his family contracting the virus.

“I stayed with my girlfriend in Apeldoorn, to limit the risk for the family. Carnival is not as well celebrated here as in Brabant or Limburg and so the situation is not too bad,” he said.

“Heracles also provides variety. We are sent yoga sessions and do zoom training with the team – nice to see each other again and to joke.”