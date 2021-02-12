



Gernot Rohr has made his reservations known about calling up new players for next month’s AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho.

The Eagles will make the short trip to Benin on March 22 and then welcome Lesotho to Lagos on March 30 to conclude the qualifying campaign for the 2021 AFCON.

They need at least a point from the two matches to advance to the final tournament in Cameroon next year.





Rohr has already announced that he will announce his squad for the games by the end of the month, but he was cautious about calling up uncapped players because the time between the matches is too short to see these players in action.

“The time between the two games is too short to really look at new players,” he commented.

Rohr has hinted on calling up the likes of Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi as well as FC Lorient striker Terem Moffi.

He called up as many as seven uncapped players when the team played two friendlies against Tunisia and Algeria in Austria in October.