



Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr is happy with the playing surface of Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

The ground will host next Tuesday’s 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between the Super Eagles and Crocodiles of Lesotho.





The Super Eagles had a feel of the turf for the first time on Tuesday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s game against the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

“The pitch is very good for football,” Rohr told reporters after training on Tuesday.

“The boys like it and the surface is wonderful and green. I said it before when I came here, they have worked on the grass and it is very good.”