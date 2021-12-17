Former Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr denies corruption allegations

Former Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, has denied allegations he was profiting from receiving monies to invite players to the Nigeria national team while he was in charge for the past five years.

The Franco-German, who also flayed the unfair manner in which the Nigeria Football Federation treated its coaches, told ESPN, he was never in the Super Eagles for monetary gains.

“No, never,” Rohr responded when asked if anyone ever offered him money to invite a player.

He continued: “They know me in Africa and in Europe for a long time that I’m part of these people who can never be corrupted. My reputation is there. To take one player to help him in some clubs is something we did, but only in the interest of Nigerian football, only to help the players, and never for money.

“If I was in Nigeria for money, I could have left a long time ago. Instead, I proposed a 20 per cent cut in my salary because of the pandemic. But even then, the salary is not always coming — and still not coming.

“I’m surprised to see how Nigeria treats their coach. It’s not only for me; it’s also for other coaches. We’re not paid and we’re sacked,” Rohr opened up during his interview with ESPN.

However, regardless of how he was bundled off his post and replaced by Austine Eguavoen as the Super Eagles interim coach, the Franco-German is still fully behind the Nigeria national team.

Rohr is very optimistic the Super Eagles will win a fourth AFCON title in Cameroon, a feat he believed he was primed to achieve if the NFF had given him the opportunity to continue.

Rohr led the Eagles to a third-place finish at the 2019 edition in Egypt – Nigeria’s eighth bronze medal finish at the tournament.

When asked about the Eagles’ chances at the forthcoming AFCON in Cameroon, Rohr said, “Of course! Last time we made third.

“We had a good AFCON. We lost in the semi-final, in the last second. This time, I’m sure it would have been better because the team has been growing together for five years and we had our different strategies, and the tactics were becoming more and more efficient.

“And I think even without me, they will do it. They can do it because this team is young, is intelligent, and they can fight. They love their fatherland and they will be able to do very well at the next AFCON.”

Nigeria will be campaigning from Group D at the AFCON tournament.’

The Eagles will be starting out against eight-time African champions Egypt at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on January 11, before taking on Sudan four days later.

Their final group fixture is against Guinea-Bissau on January 19.