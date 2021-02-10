



Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr is considering extending an invitation to the pair of Taiwo Awoniyi and Terem Moffi for next Month’s AFCON qualifiers at the end of the month.

The duo of Moffi and Awoniyi have made headlines in Europe following their respective impressive forms at club levels.

While Awoniyi has notched five goals and three assists in 18 league appearances for Union Berlin this season, Moffi 21, has netted seven goals in 17 league appearances for Ligue 1 side FC Lorient, .





Rohr admitted both players are on his watch list and could be handed call ups into his team.

”We have some new players that can be scouted, some of them are playing in Germany, we have one in Union Berlin (Awoniyi) which is a good team this season.

“We have other players who are playing in France, Lorient . We have players who are doing well in Eastern Europe, also Austria, Czech Republic and we know all what all of them are doing,” he submitted.