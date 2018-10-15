



Super Eagles stars have boasted ahead tomorrow return leg clash against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya in Sfax.

The victory which revived Super Eagles 2019 African Cup of Nations qualification hope, has seen players like Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo talking tough ahead the must win tie.

“Mood after today victory… what a win.. great fight from the boys.. we go again Tuesday..,” Omeruo revealed via an Instagram post.

In a similar vein, light skin defender, William Troost-Ekong also expressed his intention ahead of the duel.

“3 points. Clean sheet. Great work from the boys today. Always enjoy playing on my home soil in Uyo. Special mention of @ighalojude congrats on your hat-trick bro. On to Tuesday now to finish the job! #SuperEagles #Afcon #GloryToGod.”

Ola Aina and Alex Iwobi also expressed their feelings in similar vein.

With the 4-0 victory, Eagles with 6 point are now 2nd on the AFCON qualifier group E log table, while South Africa maintain the top position with seven point.

Libya and Seychelles are now in 3rd and 4th position respectively.