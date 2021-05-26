Super Eagles will now take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in two friendlies in Austria after they could not find another opponent for a second friendly on June 8.

Officials told newsmen that the Eagles will first tackle Cameroon on June 4 in Austria with a rematch four days later.

Both teams will use this matches to prepare for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, which will resume in September.





Coach Gernot Rohr has called up several uncapped players like Terem Moffi and Abraham Marcus to check out their readiness for full international duty after they have proved themselves with their clubs in Europe.

Crotone striker Simeon Nwankwo and Frank Onyeka from Danish club FC Midtjylland have also been recalled to the squad.