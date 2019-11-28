<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria winger Emmanuel Amunike has said that he wants to return to management and has confirmed his application for the vacant Zambia national team job.

Amunike who left his position as Coach of Tanzania’s Taifa Stars following a dismal showing at the 2019 AFCON, has since been of the job.

The 48 year-old said he hopes to build on the success of helping Tanzania reach the AFCON.

“I applied and did all we were asked to present and now we wait. Am not sure if I am the preferred candidate for the job, but we’ll wait to see.

“In football as a manager you want to move and grow and I have moved on from Tanzania where we set up a structure and hopefully, they can build on it despite losing all our games at the AFCON in Egypt.

“The Tanzania journey has come and gone and now we’re looking for bigger challenges,” the 2015 U17 World Cup winner stated.