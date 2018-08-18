Almost two months after the Super Eagles crashed out of the World Cup in Russia, the team’s backroom staff are still owed qualification bonuses.

The backroom staff have been paid half of these bonuses with a promise to pay the balance on their return to Nigeria from Russia.

“The Eagles backroom staff are still waiting for the balance payment of their qualification bonuses,” a source said.

However, it does not appear that head coach Gernot Rohr was affected by this.

And this comes on the heels of claims by top officials that they had raised $2.8 million to defray the entire team’s bonuses for qualifying the country to Russia 2018 with a match to spare.

The NFF had said they got an advance payment of $2 million of the prize money for qualifying for the World Cup from FIFA, while the balance was sourced from sponsorships.

Besides getting $1.5 million to prepare the Eagles for the World Cup, FIFA have also guaranteed Nigeria $8 million for qualifying for the tournament in Russia.