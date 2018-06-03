The Super Eagles have arrived in Vienna, Austria where they will be based ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The team’s arrival was confirmed in a 44 seconds video published on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) verified Twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

In the video, the players and officials were embarking on a luxury bus at the airport which would take them to their base in Bad Tatzmanndsdorf, about three hours away by bus.

They departed London on Sunday morning after playing a friendly against England on Saturday at Wembley Stadium which they lost 2-1.

“The Super Eagles have arrived in Vienna. They head to their Avita Resort Base camp where they will train for the next couple of days,” the NFF wrote on their handle.

On Wednesday the Super Eagles will continue their preparations for the World Cup by taking on Czech Republic in Austria.