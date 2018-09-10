The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived in Abuja from Seychelles enroute Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly clash against Liberia.

The team arrived with all the 13 foreign based players listed for the game, and will travel to Lagos later today (Monday) where they will lodge at the Sheraton Hotel.

The team will be joined by the four home-based players called up by Gernot Rohr for the friendly.

The players are Enyimba FC’s captain, Mfon Udoh, Adeleye Olamilekan of FC IfeanyiUbah and Ebube Duru of Lobi Stars, as well as Enyimba FC forward Sunday Adetunji.

The team will leave for Monrovia Tuesday morning where they will face the Lone Stars, it was also gathered.

The match is in celebration of Liberian President, former World Footballer of the Year George Oppong Weah, and is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the 35,000 –capacity Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

The Super Eagles defeated Seychelles 3-0 in a 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier on Saturday at the Linite stadium in Victoria.

SUPER EAGLES FOR LIBERIA

Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); Adeleye Olamilekan (FC IfeanyiUbah); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Ebube Duru (Lobi Stars)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel); Kelechi Nwakali (FC Porto, Portugal); Joel Obi (AC Chievo Verona, Italy)

Forwards: Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone FC, Italy); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Sunday Adetunji (Enyimba FC); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France); Mfon Udoh (Enyimba FC).