Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Alloy Agu, insists that Vincent Enyeama must prove his class to be considered for a place in the squad.

Enyeama, who has been out for over two years, hinted at a return to the national team, admitting he still has the desire to play for the country.

“He made a decision that he needed a break, wanting to relax with his family,” Agu said.

“And if he decides to come back, it is a good one; after all, it is no crime playing for one’s fatherland. But, there is the need to look at performance, because football is all about performance, and that is what Enyeama must show.

“The questions we should be asking is how is his performance? Is he back in club football? If you look at the team now, we are having competition in the goalkeeping department and Enyeama must prove he has that x-factor which is performance to come to the negotiation table.”

He added, “Enyeama must strive to play week in, week out. It is all about performance.”