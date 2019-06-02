<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Three-time African champions, Super Eagles of Nigeria will begin final preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Asaba today (Sunday).

The 25 players invited by head coach of the side, Gernot Rohr and the backroom staffs are expected to hit camp today.

The Super Eagles will take on the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their first friendly fixture ahead of the competition on Saturday, June 8 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Players and officials will travel to the Egyptian City of Ismaila the following day for the second phase of the preparation.

They will stay at the Hotel Mercure and spend a full week perfecting strategies and tactics before taking on the Terangha Lions of Senegal in another friendly on Sunday, June 16.

The West Africans will then travel to Alexandria, venue of their Group B matches against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar on June 17.

Their first game is against debutants Burundi on Saturday, June 22nd.