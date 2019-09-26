<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins set to open hotel and night club in Victoria Island Lagos in December.

The 34-year-old was tipped to quit football in 2018 after a hamstring injury ended his time with the Chinese Super League giant Shanghai Shenhua.

According to SCORENigeria, Martins was sighted training at the Lagos Bar Beach recently, but the sources close to ex-Premier League striker revealed that the night club is planned to give Quilox and DNA in Lagos a run for their money.

However, Martins was seen along with Chinese construction workers at the site as the former Inter Milan star has invested heavily in real estate in Lekki, Ajah, Victoria Garden City (VGC), Festac, Ikeja and Iju on the mainland.

Martins started his career with FC Ebedei in Nigeria before a spell at Reggiana, Inter Milan, Newcastle United, VfL Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Birmingham City, Levante, Seattle Sounders FC and Shanghai Shenhua.

On the international scene he boasted 18 goals from 42 outings after appearing 2008 African Cup of Nations and 2010 FIFA World Cup.