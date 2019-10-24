<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Peter Olayinka scores an own goal as Barcelona beat Slavia Prague 2-1 in UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday night in Serbia.

Olayinka, who made his Nigeria debut earlier this month against Brazil, turned the ball into his own goal in the 57th minute and was then booked in the 71st minute.

Earlier, Lionel Messi finished off a fast move he had started in the third minute, capitalizing on a defensive blunder to score with a left-footed low shot before defender Jan Boril equalized for Slavia early in the second half.

It was a torrid night for the 23-year-old Ibadan-born who was the most dispossessed player in Jindich Trpisovsky’s team and one of the players who completed the fewest passes with 21.

Barcelona struggled to impose themselves on this trip to the Czech Republic as the La Liga side tops the standings with seven points from three games.

Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund trail Barcelona by three points in a group where three heavyweights are vying for two spots in the knockout stage after the Serie A 2-0 victory over the German side in the other group game on Wednesday, while Slavia is bottom with a point.

The home side will be aiming for maximum points when they visit Barcelona at Camp Nou on November 5.