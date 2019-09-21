<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles ace Junior Ajayi scored twice as Al Ahly were crowned Egypt Super Cup Champions after an entertaining 3-2 victory against Zamalek at Borg El Arab Stadium.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 19th minute by a powerful shot inside the box before Hussein el-Shahat scored the second right few minutes to end of the first half through an unbelievable blunder by a Zamalek defender.

Ajayi gets his brace in the encounter three minutes after restart of the second half but Zamalek started a remarkable comeback by a goal from a penalty scored by Mahmoud Alaa, who also scored another penalty in the 75th minute into the same left bottom corner of Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed el-Shennawi.

By this victory, Al-Ahly have lifted the Egyptian Super Cup for the 11th time in their history, while Zamalek won it three times.

Al Ahly and Zamalek are set to start their 2019-20 league campaign on the 23rd of September as the Reds will face Smouha, meanwhile, the Whites will host Ittihad of Alexandria.