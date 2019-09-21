Super Eagles ace Junior Ajayi scored twice as Al Ahly were crowned Egypt Super Cup Champions after an entertaining 3-2 victory against Zamalek at Borg El Arab Stadium.
The 23-year-old Nigeria international opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 19th minute by a powerful shot inside the box before Hussein el-Shahat scored the second right few minutes to end of the first half through an unbelievable blunder by a Zamalek defender.
Ajayi gets his brace in the encounter three minutes after restart of the second half but Zamalek started a remarkable comeback by a goal from a penalty scored by Mahmoud Alaa, who also scored another penalty in the 75th minute into the same left bottom corner of Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed el-Shennawi.
By this victory, Al-Ahly have lifted the Egyptian Super Cup for the 11th time in their history, while Zamalek won it three times.
Al Ahly and Zamalek are set to start their 2019-20 league campaign on the 23rd of September as the Reds will face Smouha, meanwhile, the Whites will host Ittihad of Alexandria.