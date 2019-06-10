<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles 23-man squad landed in the city of Ismailia, Egypt on Sunday night ahead of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The three-time African Champions played a 0-0 draw with Zimbabwe in a friendly on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba before departing Delta State for the host nation via a chartered MAX Air flight alongside The Warriors.

However, Leicester City of England forward Kelechi Iheanacho and Rotherham United midfielder Oluwasemilogo Ajayi did make the trip to Egypt after been dropped by Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr but the aircraft refuelled at the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano before heading towards Ismailia.

Pictures of our arrival in Egypt.

The second phase of our #TotalAFCON2019 camping/training begins in Ismailia this evening.

#SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/5qZSWMlu8w — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) June 10, 2019

Super Eagles are staying at the Hotel Mercure in Ismailia, where they will play Senegal June 16th before heading to Alexandria where the begins their Group B opener against Burundi before facing Guinea and Madagascar at the 32nd continental tournament taking place in four Egyptian cities between June 21 and July 19.

The 23 Super Eagles Squad 2019 AFCON

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Katsina United); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Chidozie Awaziem (Caykur Rizespor, Turkey); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany)

Midfielders: Mikel John Obi (Middlesbrough FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nassar FC, Saudi Arabia); Victor Osimhen (Royal Charleroi SC, Belgium); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Spain); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Shanghai Shenhua, China); Alexander Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Girondins Bordeaux, France); Paul Onuachu (FC Midtjyland, Denmark); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain)