<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has not been paid his wages by the Nigeria Football Federation for three months.

Veteran sports journalist, Osasu Obayiwana broke the news on his Twitter handle on Thursday night.

The @NGSuperEagles play a match against #SelecaoBrasileira in Singapore, at 8pm Singapore time on Sunday. Gernot Rohr, the Franco-German in charge of @Nigeria’s team, has not been paid his wages by the @thenff for THREE MONTHS,” Obayiwana tweeted.

Rohr is on a monthly salary of $50,000 and the NFF is owing him $150,000.

The NFF last paid the 66-year-old Franco-German tactician in June.

Rohr’s contract has been severally breached a number of times by the leadership of the NFF.

He was previously owed four months salary by the NFF this year.