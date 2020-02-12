<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





All is not well in the camp of Nigeria professional football league side Sunshine Stars of Akure as their players are reportedly ready to boycott their next league game against FC Ifeanyi Ubah over financial dispute with the management.

It’s understood that the management of the Akure based club informed the players of their decision to cut the salary of theif salary by fifty percent starting from February to the end of the season.





Although the reasons for such decision by the management is still unknown, and sources from the team’s camp explained to brila.net that the players are ready to boycott upcoming league against with Ifeanyi Ubah next weekend as they hope to force the management to reconsider their position.

The source also revealed that the players are not ready to travel for the game in Nnewi until the management reconsider their position on the matter.

Sunshine Stars defeated FC Ifeanyi Ubah at the Akure sports complex to move into fourth position on log last Sunday.

They are scheduled to take on the Anambra Warriors as the second round of the league kick off on Sunday.