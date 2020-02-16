<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anthony Omaka was elated after getting on the score sheet as Sunshine Stars ended the first round of the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season with a 2-0 home win over FC Ifeanyiubah.

Last Sunday’s Matchday 19 encounter at the Ondo State Sports Complex ended with Omaka scoring Owena Whales’ second goal of the game and his fifth goal of the season.

The former City of David player carefully placed a header beyond the reach of the opposition goalkeeper, having been set up through a perfect cross by Ebuka Akobundu in the 30th minute of the game.

Voted as the man of the match against the Anambra Warriors, the in-form midfielder is currently enjoying his best goalscoring rate in Nigeria's elite division and he was quick to revere Sunshine Stars coach Kabiru Dogo.





“He is not a coach to me. He is like a father to me and I will always appreciate him for the belief and support,” he said.

Omaka had been deployed into the right full-back and defensive midfield positions in previous seasons until Dogo featured him in more advanced role this term.

When asked about his most preferred position, the versatile midfielder echoed, “attacking midfielder.”

Following his brilliant display in the first round of the season, Omaka is geared up for a better end to the campaign.

“I have scored five goals but my target is 15 league goals this season and to gain the continental ticket with Sunshine Stars,” he concluded.

Omaka is expected to retain his spot in the Sunshine Stars team when they travel to Nnewi for the reverse fixture against FC Ifeanyiubah – a game that marks the start of the second half of the season.