Sunshine Stars striker Israel Abia has said that his target for the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season is to score at least 23 goals.

The former Heartland FC striker scored all of Sunshine Stars’ four goals in a 4-2 win over Nasarawa United in a Matchday 7 encounter played in Akure on Sunday.

Abia, now eyeing to equal Mfon Udoh’s 23-goal set in the 2014 season, revealed that he has been working off his socks behind the scene to become lethal in front of goal and is excited that it paid off in the win over Nasarawa United.

“I am excited because it is my duty to score goals. I am delighted all the goals came through me against Nasarawa United. “I want to score at least 22 to 23 goals this season.

“I have put in the work in training. I do a lot of shooting in training to perfect my shooting accuracy,” Abia said. He commended his teammates for their victory against Nasarawa United.

Abia hopes that the Owena Whales can carry their newfound scoring form into subsequent matches this season starting with a trip to Gombe where they will face Adamawa United this weekend.

“We play more like a team with huge understanding among the players. I hope we can continue like this,” Abia added.

He said the NPFL is improving and things are now becoming easier because you can play and win anywhere in the country. “The standard of the game is improving and the organization of the league is more like it these days too.

“We are working very hard to achieve big this season and I pray we remain focused throughout,” Abia said.